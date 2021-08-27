Playing YouTube videos from an array

Can you help me to better understand what the differences are between both of these codes?
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/wb2snokr/
I know what the differences are, I mean like, is one way set up better than the other?
I have never seen this written this way before.
Is that a better way to do it?
The location of it also, it’s underneath everything.
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, videos.join());
}
That code is a minimal effort to get things working.
Better than that code is to not have the list of videos hardcoded into the APiReady function.
Instead, better is to initialise the videoPlayer with the list of videos, so that when the API is ready it can then add the player afterwards.
initialise the videoPlayer with the list of videos
Doing that is something different?
How would that be written?
We would want an init method first:
function init(videos) {
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
Then we want a way for the APIReady method to get the information. To achieve that, we want the APIReady function to be inside of videoPlayer.
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
...
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, playlist);
}
...
}
But we also need onYouTubeIframeAPIReady to be globally accessible so that the youtube iframe can automatically run it.
function init(videos) {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
Then we need to also load the iframe script when init occurs:
function loadIframeScript() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
...
function init(videos) {
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
Now we are in a good place to turn that list of videos into a playlist, so that APIReady can get it.
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const config = {};
...
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
...
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, config.playlist);
}
...
function init(videos) {
config.playlist = videos.join();
...
}
Both ways allow for different functionality to occur.
If you want the player to play each video for 60 seconds then change over to the next song, you wouldn’t be able to do that with a playlist player, you would set it up the other way.
I think that’s wrong. You can just set up a setInterval event for 60 seconds and tell the player to play the next song.
I don’t think you are able to do that with a playlist player unless I’m mistaken.
What causes you to think that it’s not possible?
I haven’t seen any be able to work in that way, they were all set up using onStateChange.
I’ve been saying for a long time that onStateChange is frequently the wrong thing to do.
Is it onPlayerStateChange or onStateChange, I keep seeing them written two different ways. Was it changed from one to the other?
It’s onPlayerStateChange.
How come the other way works also? Was that the old way?
No hang on, I’m thinking of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady instead. It’s onStateChange
It might be onPlayerReady that you are getting the player part from.
Maybe it depends on what is being used.
I just checked and both ways work.
It can be anything. It could even be bubbleAndSqueek.
playerOptions.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": bubbleAndSqueek
};
That’s not advised though, as people looking at the function won’t have any idea about what it’s for.
I was working on this code that uses it, trying to remove as much duplication as I could.
I think I got it reduced as much as possible, though it probably could be reduced further.
I don’t understand why it needs to use 2 Math.floors for.
https://jsfiddle.net/wLe4az93/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
let videoList = [];
const mvideos = videos[Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
document.querySelector(".video").setAttribute("data-id", mvideos);
let player = null;
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
function onStateChange(evt) {
if (evt.data)
{
return;
}
if (!videoList.length) {
videoList = videos.filter(function(a) {
return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
});
}
const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
player.loadVideoById(id);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
From here on out I will have nothing to do with code that involves Math.random() because shuffle should be used instead.