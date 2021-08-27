Playing YouTube videos from an array

I am not, you asked me what the differences were, so I gave 1 difference. I can give another.
Are there any important differences?
Stylistic wise, the above code I think has a cleaner look to it. Visually.
If you put them both side by side.
Do you think that the above code is cleaner than when virtually no code needs to be used at all?
What does that mean?
What I usually find is that the less code that’s needed to do something, the easier it is to maintain and look after.
Code 1 uses this:
It would just need the Math.floor code added to it.
function onStateChange(event) {
if (event.data == YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
currentVideoId++;
if (currentVideoId < videoID.length) {
player.loadVideoById(videoID[currentVideoId]);
}
}
}
The playlist shuffle code uses this:
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
Both codes are just set up differently.
In Code 1 I believe there is more functionality in the code.
Let’s compare those with the further simplification brought by using onPlayerReady instead.
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0); // reset to first video of shuffled playlist
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
shufflePlaylist(player);
}
That code only plays one video and that is all.
After it is done, it doesn’t play the next song.
Your existing config is responsible for that.
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
I’ll see what can be done about that.
Why is this added to it?
(function init() {
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
let videoList = [];
const mvideos = videos[Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
document.querySelector(".video").setAttribute("data-id", mvideos);
}());
Isn’t this the Math.floor code. that is responsible for playing the videos in a different order?
if (!videoList.length) {
videoList = videos.filter(function (a) {
return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
});
}
const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
player.loadVideoById(id);
}
I haven’t seen that code before. It doesn’t seem to serve any good purpose.
This is the code that is able to be understood what is happening in it.
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/bmnf0Lkw/
The videos just play in the same order.
Adding the Math.floor code to it would allow for the videos to play in a different order.
The math.floor code that does that is in here:
https://jsfiddle.net/3aj02byv/
or, maybe there is a different way for it to be written.
//copy list of videos and remove last played id so it doesn't play again
if (!videoList.length) {
videoList = videos.filter(function (a) {
return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
});
}
//get random index and remove the id from the array
const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
Here’s the update. The list of videos makes its way through to the playlist.
function addPlayer(video, playlist) {
...
playerOptions.playerVars = {
...
playlist,
...
};
...
}
...
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
...
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, videos.join());
}
The onPlayerReady function runs just the once when the player is created, and shuffles the playlist.
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
shufflePlaylist(player);
}
It doesn’t get much easier than that.
https://jsfiddle.net/sfmrd26z/1/
This works:
https://jsfiddle.net/hq3x1enw/
const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"];
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoID.length);
function addPlayer (videos){
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videoID[index],
width: 640
};
Can you help me to better understand what the differences are between both of these codes?
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/wb2snokr/
I know what the differences are, I mean like, is one way set up better than the other?
I have never seen this written this way before.
Is that a better way to do it?
The location of it also, it’s underneath everything.
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, videos.join());
}
That code is a minimal effort to get things working.
Better than that code is to not have the list of videos hardcoded into the APiReady function.
Instead, better is to initialise the videoPlayer with the list of videos, so that when the API is ready it can then add the player afterwards.
initialise the videoPlayer with the list of videos
Doing that is something different?
How would that be written?
We would want an init method first:
function init(videos) {
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
Then we want a way for the APIReady method to get the information. To achieve that, we want the APIReady function to be inside of videoPlayer.
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
...
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, playlist);
}
...
}
But we also need onYouTubeIframeAPIReady to be globally accessible so that the youtube iframe can automatically run it.
function init(videos) {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
Then we need to also load the iframe script when init occurs:
function loadIframeScript() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
...
function init(videos) {
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
Now we are in a good place to turn that list of videos into a playlist, so that APIReady can get it.
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const config = {};
...
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
...
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, config.playlist);
}
...
function init(videos) {
config.playlist = videos.join();
...
}