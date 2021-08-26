Playing YouTube videos from an array

Am I right to believe that none of that code is needed, when playlist shuffling is being used?
You are right 100%.
This one is just set up differently.
Does that above code give an experience to the person using the page that’s any different from shuffling the playlist?
In Code 1 and 2, you are not able to see what videos are in the playlist, whereas, with a playlist you’re able to see all the songs that are in it.
That is one difference.
Why are you wanting to hide that information from the person?
I am not, you asked me what the differences were, so I gave 1 difference. I can give another.
Are there any important differences?
Stylistic wise, the above code I think has a cleaner look to it. Visually.
If you put them both side by side.
Do you think that the above code is cleaner than when virtually no code needs to be used at all?
What does that mean?
What I usually find is that the less code that’s needed to do something, the easier it is to maintain and look after.
Code 1 uses this:
It would just need the Math.floor code added to it.
function onStateChange(event) {
if (event.data == YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
currentVideoId++;
if (currentVideoId < videoID.length) {
player.loadVideoById(videoID[currentVideoId]);
}
}
}
The playlist shuffle code uses this:
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
Both codes are just set up differently.
In Code 1 I believe there is more functionality in the code.
Let’s compare those with the further simplification brought by using onPlayerReady instead.
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0); // reset to first video of shuffled playlist
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
shufflePlaylist(player);
}
That code only plays one video and that is all.
After it is done, it doesn’t play the next song.
Your existing config is responsible for that.
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
I’ll see what can be done about that.
Why is this added to it?
(function init() {
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
let videoList = [];
const mvideos = videos[Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
document.querySelector(".video").setAttribute("data-id", mvideos);
}());
Isn’t this the Math.floor code. that is responsible for playing the videos in a different order?
if (!videoList.length) {
videoList = videos.filter(function (a) {
return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
});
}
const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
player.loadVideoById(id);
}
I haven’t seen that code before. It doesn’t seem to serve any good purpose.
This is the code that is able to be understood what is happening in it.
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/bmnf0Lkw/
The videos just play in the same order.
Adding the Math.floor code to it would allow for the videos to play in a different order.
The math.floor code that does that is in here:
https://jsfiddle.net/3aj02byv/
or, maybe there is a different way for it to be written.
//copy list of videos and remove last played id so it doesn't play again
if (!videoList.length) {
videoList = videos.filter(function (a) {
return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
});
}
//get random index and remove the id from the array
const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
Here’s the update. The list of videos makes its way through to the playlist.
function addPlayer(video, playlist) {
...
playerOptions.playerVars = {
...
playlist,
...
};
...
}
...
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
...
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, videos.join());
}
The onPlayerReady function runs just the once when the player is created, and shuffles the playlist.
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
shufflePlaylist(player);
}
It doesn’t get much easier than that.
https://jsfiddle.net/sfmrd26z/1/
This works:
https://jsfiddle.net/hq3x1enw/
const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"];
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoID.length);
function addPlayer (videos){
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videoID[index],
width: 640
};