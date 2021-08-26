Playing YouTube videos from an array

Both of these codes have similar functionality.
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/bmnf0Lkw/
Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/3aj02byv/
Both codes are set up to allow another video to start after one ends.
In Code 1 it is easier to understand what is happening in the code.
function onStateChange(event) {
if (event.data == YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
currentVideoId++;
if (currentVideoId < videoID.length) {
player.loadVideoById(videoID[currentVideoId]);
}
}
}
In Code 2 it has the added Math.floor code which allows for the videos to play always in a different order.
if (!videoList.length) {
videoList = videos.filter(function (a) {
return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
});
}
const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
player.loadVideoById(id);
}
Would the Math.floor code from Code 2 be able to be added to Code 1 the code that is able to be more understood?