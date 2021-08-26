Playing YouTube videos from an array

Both of these codes have similar functionality.

Code 1

https://jsfiddle.net/bmnf0Lkw/

Code 2

https://jsfiddle.net/3aj02byv/

Both codes are set up to allow another video to start after one ends.

In Code 1 it is easier to understand what is happening in the code.

function onStateChange(event) { if (event.data == YT.PlayerState.ENDED) { currentVideoId++; if (currentVideoId < videoID.length) { player.loadVideoById(videoID[currentVideoId]); } } }

In Code 2 it has the added Math.floor code which allows for the videos to play always in a different order.

if (!videoList.length) { videoList = videos.filter(function (a) { return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id; }); } const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0]; player.loadVideoById(id); }

Would the Math.floor code from Code 2 be able to be added to Code 1 the code that is able to be more understood?