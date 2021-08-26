Playing YouTube videos from an array

oh, ok, I got it now. Thanks.

#115

Both of these codes have similar functionality.

Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/bmnf0Lkw/

Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/3aj02byv/

Both codes are set up to allow another video to start after one ends.

In Code 1 it is easier to understand what is happening in the code.

    function onStateChange(event) {
        if (event.data == YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
            currentVideoId++;
            if (currentVideoId < videoID.length) {
                player.loadVideoById(videoID[currentVideoId]);
            }
        }
    }

In Code 2 it has the added Math.floor code which allows for the videos to play always in a different order.

 if (!videoList.length) {
            videoList = videos.filter(function (a) {
                return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
            });
        }
        
        const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
        player.loadVideoById(id);
    }

Would the Math.floor code from Code 2 be able to be added to Code 1 the code that is able to be more understood?

#116

Am I right to believe that none of that code is needed, when playlist shuffling is being used?

#117

You are right 100%.

This one is just set up differently.

#118

Does that above code give an experience to the person using the page that’s any different from shuffling the playlist?

#119

In Code 1 and 2, you are not able to see what videos are in the playlist, whereas, with a playlist you’re able to see all the songs that are in it.

That is one difference.

#120

Why are you wanting to hide that information from the person?

#121

I am not, you asked me what the differences were, so I gave 1 difference. I can give another.

#122

Are there any important differences?

#123

Stylistic wise, the above code I think has a cleaner look to it. Visually.

If you put them both side by side.

#124

Do you think that the above code is cleaner than when virtually no code needs to be used at all?

#125

What does that mean?

#126

What I usually find is that the less code that’s needed to do something, the easier it is to maintain and look after.

#127

Code 1 uses this:
It would just need the Math.floor code added to it.

    function onStateChange(event) {
        if (event.data == YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
            currentVideoId++;
            if (currentVideoId < videoID.length) {
                player.loadVideoById(videoID[currentVideoId]);
            }
        }
    }

The playlist shuffle code uses this:

let hasShuffled = false;

    function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
        player = event.target;
        const shufflePlaylist = true;

        if (!hasShuffled) {
            player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
            player.playVideoAt(0);
            hasShuffled = true;
        }
      }

Both codes are just set up differently.

In Code 1 I believe there is more functionality in the code.

#128

Let’s compare those with the further simplification brought by using onPlayerReady instead.

    function shufflePlaylist(player) {
        player.setShuffle(true);
        player.playVideoAt(0); // reset to first video of shuffled playlist
        player.stopVideo();
    }
    function onPlayerReady(event) {
        player = event.target;
        player.setVolume(100); // percent
        shufflePlaylist(player);
    }

https://jsfiddle.net/ygdjqfxb/

#129

That code only plays one video and that is all.

After it is done, it doesn’t play the next song.

#130

Your existing config is responsible for that.

        const config = {
            height: 360,
            host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
            videoId: video.dataset.id,
            width: 640
        };

I’ll see what can be done about that.

#131

Why is this added to it?

(function init() {
    const videos = [
        "0dgNc5S8cLI",
        "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
        "CHahce95B1g",
        "2VwsvrPFr9w"
        
    ];
    let videoList = [];

    const mvideos = videos[Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
    document.querySelector(".video").setAttribute("data-id", mvideos);
}());

Isn’t this the Math.floor code. that is responsible for playing the videos in a different order?

 if (!videoList.length) {
            videoList = videos.filter(function (a) {
                return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
            });
        }
        
        const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
        player.loadVideoById(id);
    }
#132

I haven’t seen that code before. It doesn’t seem to serve any good purpose.

#133

This is the code that is able to be understood what is happening in it.

Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/bmnf0Lkw/

The videos just play in the same order.

Adding the Math.floor code to it would allow for the videos to play in a different order.

The math.floor code that does that is in here:
https://jsfiddle.net/3aj02byv/

or, maybe there is a different way for it to be written.

      //copy list of videos and remove last played id so it doesn't play again

        if (!videoList.length) {
            videoList = videos.filter(function (a) {
                return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
            });
        }

      //get random index and remove the id from the array

const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];