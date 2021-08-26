Playing YouTube videos from an array

The array and its items in JSLint either needs to all be on one line, or have all of the items on separate lines. Right now your first item is not on a separate line.
I tried this:
const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"][Math.floor(Math.random() * 2)];
I tried this:
const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]
[Math.floor(Math.random() * 2)];
I tried this:
const videoID = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g"]
[Math.floor(Math.random() * 2)];
I still get the same jslint error.
The code works without an issue, it’s just that jslint error.
Oh yes, JSLint doesn’t want one array referenced by another array. It expects you to use a variable for the first array or for the second, as those are easier to understand.
It looks like there is no satisfactory way to achieve things in that way.
Would something like this work?
const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"]
const video = Math.floor(Math.random() * 2);
function addPlayer(video) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videoID,
width: 640
};
Well now that you have the array available as a variable, you can put the length back in.
const videos = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"]
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
And then refer to it as
videos[index]
But then we need to ask why you got rid of that singleYT() function in the first place, because that’s exactly what it did for you.
Like this?
const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"]
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoID.length);
function addPlayer(videos[index]) {
No that won’t work. Leave it as videoID as you had it before.
Where does [index] go?
https://jsfiddle.net/pcyfu53q/
const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"]
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoID.length);
function addPlayer(videos) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videoID,
width: 640
};
Index is used to access one of the videoID items.
In order for the code to work,
[index] would need to be placed somewhere.
I don’t know where to place it.
Yes, I showed in post #93 where to place it.
When you say refer to it as
videos[index]
I don’t understand what that means.
const videos = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"]
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
That sounds like what someone would say when they are deliberately trying to get a rise out of me.
I’m going now.
I tried this, that did not work.
const videos = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"]
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
return videos[index];
function addPlayer(videos) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videoID,
width: 640
};
Is this being added back in?
singleYT() function
or is the code working without it?
If it is working without it, I really don’t understand what you are asking me to do.
I tried this:
const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"];
const index = videoID[Math.floor(Math.random() * videoID.length)];
return videoID[index];
function addPlayer(videos) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videoID,
width: 640
Yes, I recommend going back to the singleYT() function that you had.
const videos = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"]
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
I still want to learn and understand what you meant by
refer to the above as
videos[index]
So, if you say that to me another time, I will know what that means to do.
Did you mean do this?
videoId: videos[index],
An error occurred. Please try again later.
How come I did that in the code and it is not working?
https://jsfiddle.net/tdwnzpe4/5/
no jslint errors.
const videos = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"];
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
function addPlayer (videos){
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videos[index],
width: 640
};
Inside of the function, the videos function parameter means that your separate videos variable definition cannot be accessed.
I would go back to the singleYT() function that you had in post #9