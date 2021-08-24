Playing YouTube videos from an array

JavaScript
#1

How this works is, you click on the cover and it plays one video after another from an array.

https://jsfiddle.net/3aj02byv/

There’s duplication in the code which I think can be removed.

(function init() {
    const videos = [
        "0dgNc5S8cLI",
        "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
        "CHahce95B1g",
        "2VwsvrPFr9w"           
    ];

    let videoList = [];

    const mvideos = videos[Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
    document.querySelector(".video").setAttribute("data-id", mvideos);
}());

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {

    const videos = [
        "0dgNc5S8cLI",
        "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
        "CHahce95B1g",
        "2VwsvrPFr9w"     
    ];

    let videoList = [];

    function onStateChange(evt) {
        if (evt.data)

        {
            return;
        }

        if (!videoList.length) {
            videoList = videos.filter(function (a) {
                return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
            });
        }

        const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
        player.loadVideoById(id);
    }