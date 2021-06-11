Playing with Arrays

II have a query which goes into an array.
$sql = "SELECT model,manufacturer,airflow_type,external_width,external_depth,external_height,weight,
number_of_columns_front,number_of_columns_back,number_of_rows_front,number_of_rows_back,total_plugs,
required_plugs,plug_type,requires_diverse_power,power_consumption
FROM chassises
INNER JOIN chassis_types ON chassises.chassis_type_id = chassis_types.chassis_type_id
WHERE new = 1";
//echo $sql;
$result = $pdo->query($sql);
$chassises = array();
if($result->rowCount() > 0){
while($row = $result->fetch()){
$chassises[] = $row;
}
}
echo '<pre>'; print_r($chassises); echo '</pre>';
the result
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[model] => ghuu
[0] => ghuu
[manufacturer] => rghu
[1] => rghu
[airflow_type] => Ambient
[2] => Ambient
[external_width] => 4.000
[3] => 4.000
[external_depth] => 4.000
[4] => 4.000
[external_height] => 4.000
[5] => 4.000
[weight] => 4.000
[6] => 4.000
[number_of_columns_front] => 1
[7] => 1
[number_of_columns_back] => 0
[8] => 0
[number_of_rows_front] => 0
[9] => 0
[number_of_rows_back] => 0
[10] => 0
[total_plugs] => 1
[11] => 1
[required_plugs] => 0
[12] => 0
[plug_type] =>
[13] =>
[requires_diverse_power] => 1
[14] => 1
[power_consumption] => 5.000
[15] => 5.000
)
)
how can I get rid of the numerical keys so there is no duplication?