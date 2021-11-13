Playing.m4a

I have a audio file named. myAudio.m4a.
How should I write code for browser playing it?
What have you tried? Have you looked at the
<audio> tag?
I just want to playing it when I open the page which has the code for playing it
I tried some audio code but failed.
Show us what you tried.
<audio controls="controls" autoplay="autoplay">
<source src="myAudio.m4a?filename=myAudio.m4a" type="audio/mp4">
</audio>
The code above doesn’t work
Define “doesn’t work”.
You realise that starting a sound file playing without the user’s permission is considered bad form? In fact Chrome disables this feature (I’m not sure about Firefox) - which may be the reason your audio file doesn’t start playing. It requires specific user interaction.
The page shows audio play.
However the button of the audio play is not clickable.
That is why I can listen to the audio.
“Doesn’t work” means that I can not listen to the audio.
How can I make user interaction?