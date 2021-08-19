Playing a random video

JavaScript
#1

For this to work I think it would work similar to the shuffle random math code.

This:

  function newRandomNumber(min, max) {
    return Math.floor(Math.random() * max) + min;
  }

I came up with this way, not sure if that is good, or if it can be improved, or maybe that is a terrible way to do it.

How it works is, the blue play image is clicked, then one of the 3 videos starts to play.

https://jsfiddle.net/tgyzsp97/

    const videos = thewrap.querySelectorAll("div.jacket");
    const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
    videos[random].click();

javascript:

function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
    const videos = thewrap.querySelectorAll("div.jacket");
    const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
    videos[random].click();
}

const cover = document.querySelector(".play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);

}());

#2

What you are doing there is to try and make progress on other streaming audio code, by proxy of the youtube video playing code.

You are seriously risking another warning and a ban for a period of time.

