Playing a random video

For this to work I think it would work similar to the shuffle random math code.

function newRandomNumber(min, max) { return Math.floor(Math.random() * max) + min; }

I came up with this way, not sure if that is good, or if it can be improved, or maybe that is a terrible way to do it.

How it works is, the blue play image is clicked, then one of the 3 videos starts to play.

https://jsfiddle.net/tgyzsp97/

const videos = thewrap.querySelectorAll("div.jacket"); const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length); videos[random].click();

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; hide(cover); const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container"); show(thewrap); const videos = thewrap.querySelectorAll("div.jacket"); const random = Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length); videos[random].click(); } const cover = document.querySelector(".play"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);

}());