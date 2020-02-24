Play and stop an audio file

Hi All

Can someone point me in the right direction please… or give me some code…

I am building a protected admin area and I want to add audio help.

The plan is to add an icon that indicates there is audio help available…

When the user clicks (taps) the icon it changes from the original icon to a close (X) icon, a hidden area appears with the time length of the file and the option to pause/play, forward and reverse and speed up an audio file (on my server but linked via a URL) plays…

If the user then clicks (taps) the X icon the audio file stops and the hidden section disappears and the audio help icon is shown…

I will need to be able to have more than 1 audio help option on the same page.

Any help would be AWESOME!!!

Thank you so much

mrmbarnes