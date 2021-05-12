Planning the code of a website

I have for years been working with PHP and have built up enough knowledge to use functions, if statements, etc but still have only coded simple websites. Now I am designing a more complex website and am currently juggling everything so much that I seem to have lost myself completely and thought about how other people begin getting their projects from the basic design phase to the coding phase. So I’m hoping to get some advice, suggestions or tips on how to make this easier.

What I’m after (I think) is how do I plan how the website will work? Do I start with a ‘psuedocode’ layout to produce a basic structure? Or just work on coding the website and dealing with the issues that crop up as I go along?

Basically it’s how to organise myself to make the coding easier to develop instead of getting lost in a myriad of code that could possibly cause more problems later on down the line

Perhaps some kind of out-in method? Where I start with the largest potential issues that could occur and work my way to more specific issues?

I hope that this isn’t a too confusing post, however if you want me to clarify anything I shall try my best.

  1. Define entities. Persons, ware, autos, points, results and so on…

  2. Modules. Common structure. Module for personal, module for sales, module for statistic.

  3. Create database.

  4. Usecases. All required usecases for any entity.

  5. Routing. Detalize p.4.

  6. Roles and privileges.

  7. Data access layer. DB-driver, ORM etc…

  8. Layout(s) and common design concept…

My main advise here would be to use “vertical slices”, i.e., cut the site up in multiple cohesive sections and make sure these sections share as little code as possible. This is to prevent a change in one section breaking something seamingly unrelated.

As for the rest of your question it’s kind of hard to say without knowing what the website will be about. Could you tell a bit more about it? Can be high over, details aren’t really important.

Thank you both for your replies.

@igor_g: That’s helpful for how to use the database in tandem with the site and something I will certainly go through.

@rpkamp: I like the idea of the vertical slices. It makes sense to keep everything as separate as possible.

I think though I was being a little too specific. I’m not asking this question in relation to the specific website I’m working on, I’m asking in general for any project.

For (another) example which hopefully will make a bit more sense than the last one:

  • You get the idea for a website.
  • Go through going “I want it to do this, that, the other”
  • Create rough mock-ups/wireframes on how you want the website to look and to see how the final result will possibly look like.
  • ???
  • Begin coding the site.

It’s the question mark bit I’m asking about. I suppose it would maybe be like the ‘mock-up/wireframes’ as for the design, but for the code so you know how to structure it before you get into the actual coding of the project.