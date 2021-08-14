Planning the code of a website

I have for years been working with PHP and have built up enough knowledge to use functions, if statements, etc but still have only coded simple websites. Now I am designing a more complex website and am currently juggling everything so much that I seem to have lost myself completely and thought about how other people begin getting their projects from the basic design phase to the coding phase. So I’m hoping to get some advice, suggestions or tips on how to make this easier.

What I’m after (I think) is how do I plan how the website will work? Do I start with a ‘psuedocode’ layout to produce a basic structure? Or just work on coding the website and dealing with the issues that crop up as I go along?

Basically it’s how to organise myself to make the coding easier to develop instead of getting lost in a myriad of code that could possibly cause more problems later on down the line

Perhaps some kind of out-in method? Where I start with the largest potential issues that could occur and work my way to more specific issues?

I hope that this isn’t a too confusing post, however if you want me to clarify anything I shall try my best.