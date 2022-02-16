Placing two words in the middle of two other words

Like this:
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/npk902jz/
#holder {
width: 780px;
height: 600px;
background: #000000;
position: relative;
}
.hvcentered {
flex-direction: column;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
width: 700px;
height: 430px;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
margin: auto;
background: white;
}
.text {
font-family: Times New Roman;
font-size: 100px;
text-align: center;
color: red;
margin-bottom: -30px;
}
.blue {
color: blue;
}
.orange {
color: #b45f06;
}
.teal {
color: teal;
}
.black {
color: black;
}
p {
margin: 5px;
}
<div id="holder">
<div class="hvcentered">
<p class="text"><span class=" blue">text</span> <span class=" teal">text</span> <span class=" orange">text</span> <span class=" black">text</span> </p>
</div>
</div>