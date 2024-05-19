Placing the red image under the blue one

What is the best way for this to be written where the blue heart fades in over the red one?

code

https://jsfiddle.net/dpqy4tsw/

Should I not have done this?

I’m confused on how to do this.

css

.heart { position: relative; width: 138px; height: 33px; opacity: 0; } .heartb { position: relative; width: 138px; height: 33px; } [class*="heart-piece-"] { position: absolute; top: -5px; width: 10px; height: 10px; border-radius: 5px; } .heart-piece-0, .heart-piece-a{ left: 0; height: 30px; top: -15px; background-color: #0059dd; } .heart-piece-1, .heart-piece-b{ left: 16px; height: 60px; top: -31px; background-color: #0059dd; } .heart-piece-2, .heart-piece-c{ left: 32px; height: 80px; top: -37px; background-color: #0059dd; } .heart-piece-3, .heart-piece-d{ left: 48px; height: 90px; top: -31px; background-color: #0059dd; } .heart-piece-4, .heart-piece-e{ left: 64px; height: 94px; top: -23px; background-color: #0059dd; } .heart-piece-5, .heart-piece-f{ left: 80px; height: 90px; top: -31px; background-color: #0059dd; } .heart-piece-6, .heart-piece-g{ left: 96px; height: 80px; top: -37px; background-color: #0059dd; } .heart-piece-7, .heart-piece-h{ left: 112px; height: 60px; top: -31px; background-color: #0059dd; } .heart-piece-8, .heart-piece-i{ left: 128px; height: 30px; top: -15px; background-color: #0059dd; } .heart-piece-a { background-color: red; } .heart-piece-b { background-color: red; } .heart-piece-c { background-color: red; } .heart-piece-d { background-color: red; } .heart-piece-e { background-color: red; } .heart-piece-f { background-color: red; } .heart-piece-g { background-color: red; } .heart-piece-h { background-color: red; } .heart-piece-i { background-color: red; }

html

<div class="heart "> <div class="heart-piece-0"></div> <div class="heart-piece-1"></div> <div class="heart-piece-2"></div> <div class="heart-piece-3"></div> <div class="heart-piece-4"></div> <div class="heart-piece-5"></div> <div class="heart-piece-6"></div> <div class="heart-piece-7"></div> <div class="heart-piece-8"></div> </div> <div class="heartb "> <div class="heart-piece-a"></div> <div class="heart-piece-b"></div> <div class="heart-piece-c"></div> <div class="heart-piece-d"></div> <div class="heart-piece-e"></div> <div class="heart-piece-f"></div> <div class="heart-piece-g"></div> <div class="heart-piece-h"></div> <div class="heart-piece-i"></div> </div>

Here I put it back this way: https://jsfiddle.net/jubd5fv6/1/