Placing the red image under the blue one

HTML & CSS
1

What is the best way for this to be written where the blue heart fades in over the red one?

code

https://jsfiddle.net/dpqy4tsw/

img22

Should I not have done this?

I’m confused on how to do this.

.heart-piece-0,
.heart-piece-a{
  left: 0;
  height: 30px;
  top: -15px;
  background-color: #0059dd;
}

css


.heart {
  position: relative;
  width: 138px;
  height: 33px;
  opacity: 0;
}

.heartb {
  position: relative;
  width: 138px;
  height: 33px;

}
[class*="heart-piece-"] {
  position: absolute;
  top: -5px;
  width: 10px;
  height: 10px;
  border-radius: 5px;
}

.heart-piece-0,
.heart-piece-a{
  left: 0;
  height: 30px;
  top: -15px;
  background-color: #0059dd;
}

.heart-piece-1,
.heart-piece-b{
  left: 16px;
  height: 60px;
  top: -31px;
  background-color: #0059dd;
}

.heart-piece-2,
.heart-piece-c{
  left: 32px;
  height: 80px;
  top: -37px;
  background-color: #0059dd;
}

.heart-piece-3,
.heart-piece-d{
  left: 48px;
  height: 90px;
  top: -31px;
  background-color: #0059dd;
}

.heart-piece-4,
.heart-piece-e{
  left: 64px;
  height: 94px;
  top: -23px;
  background-color: #0059dd;
}

.heart-piece-5,
.heart-piece-f{
  left: 80px;
  height: 90px;
  top: -31px;
  background-color: #0059dd;
}

.heart-piece-6,
.heart-piece-g{
  left: 96px;
  height: 80px;
  top: -37px;
  background-color: #0059dd;
}

.heart-piece-7,
.heart-piece-h{
  left: 112px;
  height: 60px;
  top: -31px;
  background-color: #0059dd;
}

.heart-piece-8,
.heart-piece-i{
  left: 128px;
  height: 30px;
  top: -15px;
  background-color: #0059dd;
}

.heart-piece-a {
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-b {
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-c {
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-d {
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-e {
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-f {
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-g {
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-h {
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-i {
  background-color: red;
}

html

              <div class="heart ">
                <div class="heart-piece-0"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-1"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-2"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-3"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-4"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-5"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-6"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-7"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-8"></div>
              </div>
              <div class="heartb ">
                <div class="heart-piece-a"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-b"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-c"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-d"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-e"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-f"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-g"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-h"></div>
                <div class="heart-piece-i"></div>
              </div>

Here I put it back this way: https://jsfiddle.net/jubd5fv6/1/

.heart-piece-a {
  left: 0;
  height: 30px;
  top: -15px;
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-b {
  left: 16px;
  height: 60px;
  top: -31px;
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-c {
  left: 32px;
  height: 80px;
  top: -37px;
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-d {
  left: 48px;
  height: 90px;
  top: -31px;
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-e {
  left: 64px;
  height: 94px;
  top: -23px;
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-f {
  left: 80px;
  height: 90px;
  top: -31px;
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-g {
  left: 96px;
  height: 80px;
  top: -37px;
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-h {
  left: 112px;
  height: 60px;
  top: -31px;
  background-color: red;
}

.heart-piece-i {
  left: 128px;
  height: 30px;
  top: -15px;
  background-color: red;
}