Placing regular CSS next to Media Queries?

Whenever I see people doing responsive design - which I am just starting to learn - I always see them place the @ media at the end of the stylesheet.

On one hand, I can see why you would want to group all of the styles for a certain sized screen (e.g. max-width: 30em) together.

On the other hand, if you have lots of styles, then when you are comparing “regular” styles against your “media query” styles, it becomes unmanageable in my mind. When I have to scroll a long ways, by the time I get to where I am going, I have forgotten the original style I was looking at!!

So I was thinking that it might make more sense to group things together like this…

#menuButton{ display: none; padding: 0.5em 0; background-color: #555; color: #fff; } #menuButton::before{ content: 'Show '; } @media (max-width: 30em){ #menuButton{ display:block; text-align:center; }

Yes, it would technically make your stylesheet long than the normal way people code things - because you’d be repeating the @ media line, but then it would also be much easier to have all of your same elements together (e.g. # menuButton)

What do you think?