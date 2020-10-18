Place for showcasing and get feedback for a website

Here I would like to quote our FAQ:

Can I get my site or code reviewed?

We no longer have a dedicated Reviews forum, but you can still have your site or code reviewed. Choose a category that best suits the kind of review you want. For example:

if you want design feedback, post in Design & UX

if you want your HTML and CSS reviewed, post in HTML & CSS

if you want your PHP code reviewed, post in PHP

However, craft your review request thoughtfully. Posting just a link to your site and “please review!” will see your post deleted. That’s not good enough. It looks spammy.

Instead, engage with your community. Say a bit about your work, what you do and don’t like, what you need help with, why you don’t feel it works, etc. That will get a proper discussion going, and give people a reason to check out your site and engage with you.