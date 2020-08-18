Place element on HTML area map

I’ve created an
HTML map with an image. I also defined clickable areas, which triggers event.
For ux reasons I want to highlight the cklicked area by placing a colored circle on it.
What did I wrong?
My HTML (only related code)
<map name="my-map" id="my-map">
<area
class="open"
target=""
alt="item1"
title="item1"
href=""
coords="176,74,30"
shape="circle"
/>
// many more areas…
My idea is to add a class to the clicked area
.marker (The colored circle)
like
<area
class="open **marker**"
target=""
...
/>
The CSS for .marker class:
.marker {
/* visibility: hidden; */
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
border: 3px solid red;
border-radius: 50%;
}
Before applying JS I just wanted to test it by given the HTML area map a class of .marker
Nothing happend.
Thought it would work by adding a z-index of maybe 100.
Did not work.
Later on in the JS I want to addClass(“marker”) - and removeClass(“marker”)
So: Is it actually possible to add style on certain areas of an HTML area map? An if so, what did I wrong?
Many thanks