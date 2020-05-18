Place element on HTML area map

I’ve created an HTML map with an image. I also defined clickable areas, which triggers event.

For ux reasons I want to highlight the cklicked area by placing a colored circle on it.

What did I wrong?

My HTML (only related code)

<map name="my-map" id="my-map"> <area class="open" target="" alt="item1" title="item1" href="" coords="176,74,30" shape="circle" /> // many more areas…

My idea is to add a class to the clicked area .marker (The colored circle)

like

<area class="open **marker**" target="" ... />

The CSS for .marker class:

.marker { /* visibility: hidden; */ width: 20px; height: 20px; border: 3px solid red; border-radius: 50%; }

Before applying JS I just wanted to test it by given the HTML area map a class of .marker

Nothing happend.

Thought it would work by adding a z-index of maybe 100.

Did not work.

Later on in the JS I want to addClass(“marker”) - and removeClass(“marker”)

So: Is it actually possible to add style on certain areas of an HTML area map? An if so, what did I wrong?

Many thanks