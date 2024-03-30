Place an h2 title above my cart?

Good evening,
Great thank you, it works, I would never have known how to do it myself.
There is just one problem the popup is behind the cards I think it’s the css?
Great it works thank you
I also have a question I would like to add a Scrollbars to popup 1 window because I have a lot of text in this popup 1 window.
PaulOB
44
Add overflow:auto to the popup-container to enable scroll bars if needed.
I tested and I don’t have the bar.
.popup-container {
position: fixed;
left: 0;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100vh;
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
overflow: auto;
z-index: 99;
}
PaulOB
46
It scrolls for me:
The whole page scrolls not the smaller box.
If you wanted the smaller box to scroll itself then that would require a height and overflow to be added.