Place an h2 title above my cart?

HTML & CSS
43

Good evening,

Great thank you, it works, I would never have known how to do it myself.

There is just one problem the popup is behind the cards I think it’s the css?

popup
popup1836×1062 89.3 KB

Great it works thank you :slight_smile:

I also have a question I would like to add a Scrollbars to popup 1 window because I have a lot of text in this popup 1 window.

44

Add overflow:auto to the popup-container to enable scroll bars if needed.

45

I tested and I don’t have the bar.

.popup-container {
    position: fixed;
    left: 0;
    top: 0;
    width: 100%;
    height: 100vh;
    background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    opacity: 0;
    pointer-events: none;
    overflow: auto;
    z-index: 99;
}
46

It scrolls for me:

The whole page scrolls not the smaller box.

If you wanted the smaller box to scroll itself then that would require a height and overflow to be added.