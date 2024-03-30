Place an h2 title above my cart?

Good evening,

Great thank you, it works, I would never have known how to do it myself.

There is just one problem the popup is behind the cards I think it’s the css?

PaulOB: PaulOB: .popup-container {z-index:99}

Great it works thank you

I also have a question I would like to add a Scrollbars to popup 1 window because I have a lot of text in this popup 1 window.