Pilot Training Course Duration, Eligibility, Classes And Subjects India

Pilot Training Course Duration in India

6 Months DGCA Ground Classes, 8 Months Flying Training, 2 months Type Rating!

Students decide about their career while they are in 10th standard. NEET or JEE are a few popular choices that have been seen for decades. Choosing an aviation career has been the most prominent career that got a surge of aspirant pilots.

Unlike other career aspects, the Pilot training course doesn’t take up much time. Commercial pilot course duration in India may range between 15 months to 36 months depending on the aviation institute and may cost you between 55 – 60 Lakhs. Let’s explore more about the stages and CPL course duration in India.

Pilot Training Steps in India

There are different stages of the Pilot Training Program that a candidate needs to undergo. A Commercial Pilot License (CPL) is issued after certain checks and stages. Before we understand the stages, let’s explore the eligibility criteria and checks that you need to perform to join the [Best Pilot Training Institute in India]

