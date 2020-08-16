Hi, can I ask some help please,

I want to use the picture element because I want to have a fallback image when IOS/safari cannot render the webp extension.

In my production code, I have this

<div class=" my-div-bg-image "> </div>

CSS

.my-div-bg-image { background-image: -webkit-linear-gradient(270deg, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0), rgba(0, 0, 0, .2)), url('{{ asset("/path/to/mybgimage/$dynamic->image") }}'); background-image: linear-gradient(180deg, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0), rgba(0, 0, 0, .2)), url('{{ asset("/path/to/mybgimage/$mydynamic->image") }}'); }

I am confused on how to implement this example to my existing code

<picture> <source srcset="/img/mountain.webp" type="image/webp"> <img src="/img/mountain2.jpg" /> </picture>

Thank you in advance.