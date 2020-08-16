Hi, can I ask some help please,
I want to use the picture element because I want to have a fallback image when IOS/safari cannot render the webp extension.
In my production code, I have this
<div class=" my-div-bg-image ">
</div>
CSS
.my-div-bg-image {
background-image: -webkit-linear-gradient(270deg, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0), rgba(0, 0, 0, .2)), url('{{ asset("/path/to/mybgimage/$dynamic->image") }}');
background-image: linear-gradient(180deg, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0), rgba(0, 0, 0, .2)), url('{{ asset("/path/to/mybgimage/$mydynamic->image") }}');
}
I am confused on how to implement this example to my existing code
<picture>
<source srcset="/img/mountain.webp" type="image/webp">
<img src="/img/mountain2.jpg" />
</picture>
Thank you in advance.