Pick index of Node list that doesnt have certain class

var allArticle = document.querySelectorAll("article"); console.log(allArticle);

The above code renders this in the browser →

NodeList(3) [article.commonclass, article.commonclass.holidayclass, article.commonclass.holidayclass] 0: article.commonclass 1: article.commonclass.holidayclass 2: article.commonclass.holidayclass length: 3

I want to pick the index where there is no holidayclass , but since it is a part of the slides so the situation will be varying:

NodeList(3) [article.commonclass, article.commonclass.holidayclass, article.commonclass.holidayclass] 0: article.commonclass.holidayclass 1: article.commonclass.holidayclass 2: article.commonclass length: 3

NodeList(3) [article.commonclass, article.commonclass.holidayclass, article.commonclass.holidayclass] 0: article.commonclass.holidayclass 1: article.commonclass 2: article.commonclass.holidayclass length: 3

developer.mozilla.org NodeList.item() - Web APIs | MDN Returns a node from a NodeList by index. This method doesn't throw exceptions as long as you provide arguments. A value of null is returned if the index is out of range, and a TypeError is thrown if no argument is provided.

I was unable to accomplish this. Please guide me so that I can take it further.