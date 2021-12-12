PHPUnit: set autoload psr-4 in composer.json

I use the following composer.json configs to use phpunit:

{ "require-dev": { "phpunit/phpunit": "^9" }, "autoload": { "psr-4": { "App\\": "src" } }, "autoload-dev": { "psr-4": { "Tests\\": "tests" } } }

My project files are as follows:

> src > Configs > DB > Helper Config.php > tests > vendor composer.json composer.lock

This error will be thrown as long as "App\\": "src" in composer.json:

Uncaught Error: Class 'App\Helper\Config' not found in

But if I change the src to app (in composer.json) and rename the src directory to app, the problem is solved. That is, the composer file should look like this:

{ "require-dev": { "phpunit/phpunit": "^9" }, "autoload": { "psr-4": { "App\\": "app" // ** rename src to app ** } }, "autoload-dev": { "psr-4": { "Tests\\": "tests" } } }

And arrange directories and files as follows:

> app > Configs > DB > Helper Config.php > tests > vendor composer.json composer.lock

What could be the cause of this problem?