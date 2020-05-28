PHPStorm error with methods compatibility

Start by adopting some useful naming conventions. Names like I1,I2,I3,C1,C2,C3 and f are not particularly descriptive.

Ah but they are just example names right? You don’t really use names like that in your code? Which is kind of my point. You are asking for help to avoid what appears to be an unexpected PHPStorm error. Great.

Provide a real example which shows why you actually have this clever extending going on and maybe an alternative could be provided. Use actual class, interface and method names and show why you came up with that particular structure.

The notion of I3 extends I2 which extends I1 is just silly code. It would require a very very very special and extremely unusual use case to justify.