PHPStorm error with methods compatibility

I have a followed test-code…
interface I1
{
}
class C1 implements I1
{
protected function f()
{
return 1;
}
}
interface I2 extends I1
{
public function f();
}
class C2 extends C1 implements I2
{
public function f()
{
return parent::f();
}
}
interface I3 extends I2
{
}
class C3 extends C2 implements I3
{
}
echo (new C3)->f();
It works fine. But my PHPStorm code inspection means error over “C3 extends C2”:
Declaration of ‘C1->f()’ must be compatible with ‘I2->f()’, access must be public
I think, this is not PHP itself, but PHPStorm problem. Could I fix it?