PHPStorm error with methods compatibility

#1

I have a followed test-code…

interface I1
{

}

class C1 implements I1
{
    protected function f()
    {
        return 1;
    }
}

interface I2 extends I1
{
    public function f();
}

class C2 extends C1 implements I2
{
    public function f()
    {
        return parent::f();
    }
}

interface I3 extends I2
{

}

class C3 extends C2 implements I3
{

}

echo (new C3)->f();

It works fine. But my PHPStorm code inspection means error over “C3 extends C2”:

Declaration of ‘C1->f()’ must be compatible with ‘I2->f()’, access must be public

I think, this is not PHP itself, but PHPStorm problem. Could I fix it?