PHPStorm error with methods compatibility

I have a followed test-code…

interface I1 { } class C1 implements I1 { protected function f() { return 1; } } interface I2 extends I1 { public function f(); } class C2 extends C1 implements I2 { public function f() { return parent::f(); } } interface I3 extends I2 { } class C3 extends C2 implements I3 { } echo (new C3)->f();

It works fine. But my PHPStorm code inspection means error over “C3 extends C2”:

Declaration of ‘C1->f()’ must be compatible with ‘I2->f()’, access must be public

I think, this is not PHP itself, but PHPStorm problem. Could I fix it?