PHPSpreadsheet not getting data from SQL Query?

I am trying to generate a report in an Excel spreadsheet. I looked up and read about using PHPSpreadsheet so, I downloaded and installed Composer in my XAMPP project directory in order to use it.

I got the code working far enough to generate the file as I need to. However, there is no data being obtained from the file other than the headers I define in the code. Here is an example:

First, here is my current code as it stands:

<?php

require_once('../../vendor/autoload.php');
require_once('../dbconnect.php');

use PhpOffice\PhpSpreadsheet\Spreadsheet;
use PhpOffice\PhpSpreadsheet\Writer\Xlsx;

$spreadsheet = new Spreadsheet();
$excel_writer = new Xlsx($spreadsheet);

$spreadsheet->setActiveSheetIndex(0);
$active_sheet = $spreadsheet->getActiveSheet();

$active_sheet->setCellValue('A1', 'Precinct');
$active_sheet->setCellValue('B1', 'Member Name');
$active_sheet->setCellValue('C1', 'Residential Address');
$active_sheet->setCellValue('D1', 'Member Email');
$active_sheet->setCellValue('E1', 'Phone Number');
//$active_sheet->setCellValue('F1', 'Ethnicity');
//$active_sheet->setCellValue('G1', 'Gender');
//$active_sheet->setCellValue('H1', 'Party');

$sql = "SELECT precinct, name, residential_address, member_email, member_phone, present, alternate FROM attendance INNER JOIN members ON members.name = attendance.member_id WHERE present = 1 ORDER BY members.precinct";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();

if($stmt->num_rows > 0) {
	$i = 2;
	while($row = $stmt->fetch()) {
		$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
		$active_sheet->setCellValue('B' . $i, $row['member_name']);
		$active_sheet->setCellValue('C' . $i, $row['residential_address']);
		$active_sheet->setCellValue('D' . $i, $row['member_email']);
		$active_sheet->setCellValue('E' . $i, $row['member_phone']);
		//$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
		//$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
		//$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
		$i++;
	}
}

$filename = date("Y") . ' ' . 'County Information Spreadsheets.xlsx';

header('Content-Type: application/vnd.ms-excel');
header('Content-Disposition: attachment;filename="' . $filename);
header('Cache-Control: max-age=0');
$excel_writer->save('php://output');

/*
$sql = "SELECT precinct, name, residential_address, member_email, member_phone, present, alternate FROM attendance INNER JOIN members ON members.id = attendance.member_id WHERE present = 1 ORDER BY members.precinct";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
*/

?>

My current table structures are as follows:

Members:

image
image860×336 45.8 KB

Attendance:

image
image827×194 27.8 KB

Am I doing something wrong?

Must be, if there is data but your code is not extracting it or outputting it to the spreadsheet.

First thing is to find out which is failing - is it the query to retrieve the data from your table, or is it the code that inserts it into the spreadsheet? Change your code to just echo the query results for now, see if it brings up any data.

I’m not sure your query syntax is correct, does it work if you execute it directly in whatever your equivalent of phpmyadmin is?

Is this correct?

if($stmt->num_rows > 0) {

I thought it was rowCount() in PDO, and then only if the driver supports it? Easier surely to just have the while() loop, as it won’t execute if there are no results.

Apparently not. Here is the output from phpMyAdmin:

image
image1286×199 12.4 KB

So just remove if($stmt->num_rows > 0) { entirely? I can use rowCount() if that would help out, but I can do either one - whichever works best and is the most necessary for this situation.

For some reason, I keep forgetting how to do that. I know how to prepare and execute the query, but I am not sure how to print out the results (if any are found.) I thought that you can use fetch() or fetchAll() to retrieve your results (though I don’t know what the difference is), but if the results come back as an array, you would use print_r() since the result is not a string.

Based on my posted screenshot, I believe the query might be incorrect. It is not bringing back any results and there should be at least 5 results since it is (supposed to be) pulling information from the attendance table. My phpMyAdmin shows that my attendance table has 5 records in it.

num_rows is from mysqli, so you can’t use that in PDO. Remove the opening and closing lines of that if clause. The while loop will only execute if there are results.

Inside your loop, instead of calling the functions that stick the results into the spreadsheet, just echo them. For testing, you only have to echo one field, you just want to know whether something is coming out of the query.

And do they all have “1” in the present column? Does the member_id in attendance match the member_name field in members? Why are you matching the members.name, and not the members.id?

There is no data shown on the webpage, so there is no data being put in.

$i = 2;
while($row = $stmt->fetch()) {
	echo $active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
	/*$active_sheet->setCellValue('B' . $i, $row['member_name']);
	$active_sheet->setCellValue('C' . $i, $row['residential_address']);
	$active_sheet->setCellValue('D' . $i, $row['member_email']);
	$active_sheet->setCellValue('E' . $i, $row['member_phone']);*/
	//$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
	//$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
	//$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']);
	$i++;
}

Yes. The present column is required in the webform associated with the table, so it cannot be empty.

Because the query is not collecting the member’s id. I built a webpage that views the attendance table to the admin user. If I replaced the member’s name with the member’s ID number, the user will not understand the table because rather than seeing the name of the user, they will see the member’s ID number.

Yes it does, since the member_id field is the member’s name.