PHPSpreadsheet not getting data from SQL Query?

I am trying to generate a report in an Excel spreadsheet. I looked up and read about using PHPSpreadsheet so, I downloaded and installed Composer in my XAMPP project directory in order to use it.

I got the code working far enough to generate the file as I need to. However, there is no data being obtained from the file other than the headers I define in the code. Here is an example:

First, here is my current code as it stands:

<?php require_once('../../vendor/autoload.php'); require_once('../dbconnect.php'); use PhpOffice\PhpSpreadsheet\Spreadsheet; use PhpOffice\PhpSpreadsheet\Writer\Xlsx; $spreadsheet = new Spreadsheet(); $excel_writer = new Xlsx($spreadsheet); $spreadsheet->setActiveSheetIndex(0); $active_sheet = $spreadsheet->getActiveSheet(); $active_sheet->setCellValue('A1', 'Precinct'); $active_sheet->setCellValue('B1', 'Member Name'); $active_sheet->setCellValue('C1', 'Residential Address'); $active_sheet->setCellValue('D1', 'Member Email'); $active_sheet->setCellValue('E1', 'Phone Number'); //$active_sheet->setCellValue('F1', 'Ethnicity'); //$active_sheet->setCellValue('G1', 'Gender'); //$active_sheet->setCellValue('H1', 'Party'); $sql = "SELECT precinct, name, residential_address, member_email, member_phone, present, alternate FROM attendance INNER JOIN members ON members.name = attendance.member_id WHERE present = 1 ORDER BY members.precinct"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); if($stmt->num_rows > 0) { $i = 2; while($row = $stmt->fetch()) { $active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']); $active_sheet->setCellValue('B' . $i, $row['member_name']); $active_sheet->setCellValue('C' . $i, $row['residential_address']); $active_sheet->setCellValue('D' . $i, $row['member_email']); $active_sheet->setCellValue('E' . $i, $row['member_phone']); //$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']); //$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']); //$active_sheet->setCellValue('A' . $i, $row['precinct']); $i++; } } $filename = date("Y") . ' ' . 'County Information Spreadsheets.xlsx'; header('Content-Type: application/vnd.ms-excel'); header('Content-Disposition: attachment;filename="' . $filename); header('Cache-Control: max-age=0'); $excel_writer->save('php://output'); /* $sql = "SELECT precinct, name, residential_address, member_email, member_phone, present, alternate FROM attendance INNER JOIN members ON members.id = attendance.member_id WHERE present = 1 ORDER BY members.precinct"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); */ ?>

My current table structures are as follows:

Members:

Attendance:

Am I doing something wrong?