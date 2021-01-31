PHPSpreadSheet Dynamic Worksheet PHP

You appear to be creating two sheets within the foreach loop.

This means you will have two new sheets for every row in the database table.

So for example, if the table had 100 rows, you will have 200 sheets.

I presume (correct me if this is a wrong assumption) you want just two sheets, and to fill those with each row from the database table.

To have just two sheets, create the sheets before the foreach loop, adding titles and column titles.

Then populate the individual rows within the foreach loop.

As an aside, your PDO scripting could be shortened.

vishnuPathak: vishnuPathak: $stmt = $con->prepare("SELECT * FROM `table` ORDER BY `ID` ASC"); $stmt->execute();

Because there are no variables in your query, you could have a straight query without prepare and execute .

$stmt = $con->query("SELECT * FROM `table` ORDER BY `ID` ASC");

The count can also be shorter.

if($result = $stmt->fetchAll()){ // Make spreadsheet... // Set up sheets only once foreach ($result as $data => $value) { // Add row data here } }