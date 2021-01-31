PHPSpreadSheet Dynamic Worksheet PHP

I am trying to make multiple dynamic worksheets through the help PHPSpreadSheet. I am fetching the data from PHPMyAdmin and the output based I am creating the sheets. I am getting trouble with the sheet is creating multiples times. I also read other articles on this same or other platform but I couldn’t achieve the result I am looking for.

Please help me in how I create a dynamic sheet.

What I am trying to do… I am creating a dynamic sheets and each I will add foreach for sheet contains.

$stmt = $con->prepare("SELECT * FROM `table` ORDER BY `ID` ASC");
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->rowCount();
if ($result > 0) {
    $result = $stmt->fetchAll();

    $spreadsheet = new Spreadsheet();
        foreach ($result as $data => $value) {
            $sheet_1 = $spreadsheet->getActiveSheet();
            $sheet_1->setTitle($value['user_name']);
            $sheet_1->setCellValue('A1', 'Sheet1');
         
            $sheet_2 = $spreadsheet->createSheet();
            $sheet_2->setTitle($value['user_name']);
            $sheet_2->setCellValue('A1', 'Sheet2');
        }

}
$writer = new Xls($spreadsheet);
$writer->save('gfg1.xls');
You appear to be creating two sheets within the foreach loop.
This means you will have two new sheets for every row in the database table.
So for example, if the table had 100 rows, you will have 200 sheets.

I presume (correct me if this is a wrong assumption) you want just two sheets, and to fill those with each row from the database table.

To have just two sheets, create the sheets before the foreach loop, adding titles and column titles.
Then populate the individual rows within the foreach loop.

As an aside, your PDO scripting could be shortened.

Because there are no variables in your query, you could have a straight query without prepare and execute.

$stmt = $con->query("SELECT * FROM `table` ORDER BY `ID` ASC");

The count can also be shorter.

if($result = $stmt->fetchAll()){
   // Make spreadsheet...

    // Set up sheets only once

    foreach ($result as $data => $value) {
          // Add row data here
    }
}

If the $result has no rows, this will return false. So it’s all you need to put the result into the variable and test if there are any rows in the result at the same time. No need for count.

I try your code but same issue, multiple worksheet come with the same name…

> if($result = $stmt->fetchAll()){
>  $spreadsheet = new Spreadsheet(); 
>   foreach ($result as $data => $value) {
>   $sheet = $spreadsheet->getActiveSheet();  
>   $sheet->setTitle($value['p_name']);
>   $sheet->setCellValue('A1', 'Sheet1');  
>  
>   $sheet_2=$spreadsheet->createSheet();
>   $sheet_2->setTitle($value['p_name']);
>   $sheet_2->setCellValue('B1', 'Sheet2');                                                     
>   }
>  
> $writer = new Xls($spreadsheet);  
> $writer->save('gfg1.xls');
You still need to separate which operations happen before the loop, from those that should be within the loop.
It is hard to give exact advice, as I don’t know your project, but…

$spreadsheet = new Spreadsheet();

Here you create a new spreadsheet object before the loop, which looks correct.

Anything inside the loop will happen multiple times.

$sheet = $spreadsheet->getActiveSheet();  
$sheet->setTitle($value['p_name']);

Setting the active sheet and sheet title should only be done once, so needs to be before the loop.

$sheet_2->setCellValue('B1', 'Sheet2');

This is setting data in cells, so possibly should be in the loop.
But it looks like cell headers, and there are no variables from your table data, so maybe these also should be before the loop.
I think only the data from the table rows should be looped, any one-time sheet set-up should happen before the loop.

I couldn’t fixed it and trying to make it from last 2 nights. Please help me what should be the code in correct manner to we achieve the goal

Does createSheet() change the active sheet? (still makes setTitle redundant on all but the first loop, but it would overwrite the value… is that why he thinks there are 'multiple sheets' happening?)

I really could not understand the answer you post…

This sis my pastbin please help

I do not know your project well enough to give specific guidance.
But the “skeleton code” I posted in post #2 is a good example to start with.

The initial set-up of the sheet(s), the things that should happen only once, take place in the if condition, but before the foreach loop.

The things that should happen multiple times, “for each” row of data from the database table, should be inside the foreach loop.

I can only make assumptions about the OP’s intentions.
Coincidentally, I am currently working on my own project with PHPSpreadsheet. But I have only been concerned with reading from XL files, not creating them, so not yet familiar with those methods.

I think createSheet() makes a new sheet, I don’t know if it changes the active sheet, or whether you must getAtciveSheet() to switch to the new sheet.

yes, how to prevent create sheet loop…

