PHPSpreadSheet Dynamic Worksheet PHP

I am trying to make multiple dynamic worksheets through the help PHPSpreadSheet. I am fetching the data from PHPMyAdmin and the output based I am creating the sheets. I am getting trouble with the sheet is creating multiples times. I also read other articles on this same or other platform but I couldn’t achieve the result I am looking for.

Please help me in how I create a dynamic sheet.

What I am trying to do… I am creating a dynamic sheets and each I will add foreach for sheet contains.