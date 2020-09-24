PHPMyadmin understanding server login and users

I thought I understood the basics of PHPMyadmin, MySQL, PHP and databases and have been using them for a long while but I realise I don’t understand as much as I thought.

I have always used a connection script that defines database name, host, user name and password but various resources suggest you connect to the server first defining only host, user name and password.

I thought all four parameters database name, host, user name and password were specific to the database.

On further investigation I see that PHPMyadmin has user accounts and databases have privileges where I have always created users for my databases. It seems when I do this a user is also created in the PHPMyAdmin users section. I am now completely confused about server logins and database logins and also the fact that some users in the PHPMyadmin user section have multiple entries with hosts localhost, 127.0.0.1 and %

I also have a warning ‘A user account allowing any user from localhost to connect is present. This will prevent other users from connecting if the host part of their account allows a connection from any (%) host’

I am completely confused about the correct way to define users, privileges and connecting to server or database.

Can anybody throw some light on this for me - thanks guys