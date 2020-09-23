PHPMyadmin understanding server login and users

Well, it is all really database stuff. PHP is its own thing. PHPMyAdmin is a tool written using PHP that helps you connect and visualize how the database looks like. The database itself is a collection of files that are then stored onto the host device. These files can only be read by the server if I understand correctly. I’ve tried looking through them once and I think they’re encoded.

For the user portion that you’re confused with, that’s actually all visual stuff. If we were to do this in command line it would be something like

// Logging into mysql using an account and supplying a password mysql -u USER_ACOUNT -p // Create a new user under the host of “localhost” CREATE USER 'newuser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'user_password';

Notice the @'localhost' . That’s where you can specify the host you’re using. This can be the wild card ( % ) you’ve mentioned as well. The address 127.0.0.1 is just the address for localhost. As you’ve noticed, you can also specify IP addresses for your host. It’s all the same. Host names like localhost are just human friendly host names that you and I can read. Honestly, it could be sitepoint.com if SitePoint’s main domain is pointing to a database. The point here is, your host has to actually be running a database server for it to connect properly.

Lastly, PHP doesn’t really have much to do with this at all. It’s all database related stuff. PHP has APIs that can connect and interact with the database, that much is true. However, up to this point, we’ve been dealing with actual database stuff. Creating a user in PHPMyAdmin is just visually creating an actual user account in the database. PHPMyAdmin really doesn’t have much to do with the database as some may think. Yes, it does interact with the database for you, but the configurations you set in the config.inc.php file has little to do with how you access the database, but rather to do with PHPMyAdmin itself. There is an option that allows you to bypass the login screen and have a global user account that’s not stored in the database, but that isn’t ideal or a smart move. The only reason to use that is if you have absolutely no way to log in anymore and you want to change or add a user account in your database.

Hope that helps.