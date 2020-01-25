Phpmyadmin gone

Some days ago phpmyadmin works fine in my new server.
But today, as I open localhost/phpmyadmin/, it says “Requested was URL not found on this server.”.
I tried to reinstall phpmyadmin but it says “newest version of phpmyadmin is already installed.”
I remember I tried to change the URL phpMyadmin to myOwnURl Some days ago, but failed.
I surely know what was myOwnURL.
but today phpmyadmin doesn’t open with both URLs of phpMyAdmin which is default and myOwn.
Can I find how I can open it with your help?
If not, I have to reinstall xubuntu, apache, and so forth.