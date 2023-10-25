PHPMailer and Composer issue

Hi. I have a question regarding the following things:

If I use PHPMailer, which is installed using composer and with xampp (lampp), everything works, but as soon as it is necessary to host the website in infinityfree.net for test purposes, a problem arises that composer is connected and it cannot be used in all hosting services.

1.1 Are there any alternatives that can be used to be able to request and receive this required 4-digit code and not have to use composer? I am currently using the Outlook mail server and everything is working.

Or maybe you can recommend where it would be better to host php websites?