PHPMailer and Autoload

The class PHPMailer is actually in the namespace PHPMailer\PHPMailer . If you omit that, then no, the autoloader can’t find it.

The correct syntax would be

<?php require __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php'; $mailer = new \PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer();

However, since that’s rather longwinded, you can also use the use statement to indicate to PHP that each time you instance of a PHPMailer class, you actually mean PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer .

<?php use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer; require __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php'; $mailer = new PHPMailer(); // etc

You may want to read up on the usage of namespaces in PHP: https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.namespaces.php