PHPMailer and Autoload

( ! ) Error: Class 'PHPMailer' not found in G:\......\PHP\sendemail\public\index.php on line *15*
I am getting this error on my local machine.
This is the structural causality of the code. isn’t autoload capable of autoloading PHPmailer class?
Full Code on public/index.php→
<?php
echo "Yes Connected!";
/**
* PHPMailer Autoloader
*/
require '../vendor/autoload.php';
/**
* Configure PHPMailer with your SMTP Server settings
*/
$mail = new PHPMailer();
$mail->isSMTP();
$mail->Host = 'mail.example.com';
$mail->Port = 587;
$mail->SMTPAuth = true;
$mail->Username = 'email@gmail.com';
$mail->Password = "password";
$mail->SMTPSecure = 'tls';
/**
* Set an email
*/
$mail->setForm('from@we.com');
$mail->addAddress('recipent@we.com');
$mail->Body = 'This is a test message';
if ($mail->send()) {
echo "Yups You have send a mail Grid";
}else {
echo "Oops! Something went wrong";
}
