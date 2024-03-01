PHPJabbers scripts: Add a template (view)

Hello,

Is anyone familiar with PHPJabbers’ MVC framework? Namely their Member Login script.

I’m wanting to add a new &action (view/template) to the pjFront controller so I can use the framework calls.

I have added the function within the /app/controllers/pjFront.controller.php file named the same as I have the php file I added in the /app/views/pjFront path.

If I visit index.php?controller=pjFront&action={name_of_fuction}, I get output, however, when I use it in a tag embedded on a page, nothing displays - obviously as it’s not javascript.

I’ve looked at the other pages and noticed that they are wrapped within a document.writeln() javascript function.

Hope I have explained thoroughly. Any guidance will be appreciated.