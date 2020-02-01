Php7 query mystery

So I have most of my code converted (went quicker than I had feared) but am still running into some seemingly odd behavior… for instance, this:

$base = 'dbname'; $db = mysqli_connect("localhost", "myname", "mypassword"); mysqli_select_db($db, $base); $data1 = 'test1'; $data2 = 'test2'; $data3 = 'test3'; $data4 = 'test4'; $data5 = 'test5'; $data6 = 'test6'; $data7 = 'test7'; mysqli_query($db, "INSERT INTO tbl1 (Field1, Field2, Field3, Field4, Field5, Field6, Field7) VALUES ('$data1', '$data2', '$data3', '$data4', '$data5', '$data6', '$data7') "); $lineid = mysqli_insert_id();

Basically, so far, all my queries have worked so long as they were reading from the database. But when I try to update it with new data, nothing happens. When I look at my base, no new entry has appeared.

Note also that I am getting NO error message.

And $lineid comes back empty (which makes sense if no new entry has been added).

I tried removing the quotes (ie. “VALUES ($data1, $data2, etc.)”) to no avail and checked privileges for my user within MySQL (which does include INSERT and UPDATE on ‘%’), so none of that seems to be the issue…

I also checked permissions on the database files on my system, they are owned by mysql:mysql with read/write access allowed for both owner and group. I also confirmed that my user is a member of the mysql group.

So… is there something else I forgot to check? :o

Oh and I should add that this is part of my main code, I mean by that that it’s NOT inside a function this time.

PS. I just tried an UPDATE statement on an existing field within that same table, and THAT query worked as expected. So it’s just the INSERT that, for some reason, doesn’t seem to work.