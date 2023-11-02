PHP with Javascript Question

I know most posts are to solve problems, but I’m looking for advice about using PHP with Javascript. Also, I’m not sure if this is a PHP question or a Javascript question.

I have a webpage that are a combination of HTML, Javascript and PHP. The code is proprietary, so please don’t ask. The situation is this:

The PHP code gets information from a database and assigns it to various PHP variables. The Javascript is a function that get executed when the user selects from a set of radio buttons using an onclick event.

The function contains a set of conditionals of the form:

if(radio1 = value){

var x = y + <?php echo $*z*;?>;

.

.

}

The dilemma is that if the Javascript function is located below the PHP code, it works fine, but if it’s above the code, it doesn’t.

I know that PHP executes on the server and Javascript on the user’s device. I’ve always assumed that they execute asynchronously, so I don’t understand why they’re position sensitive.

I’d appreciate any insight someone on the forum could provide.

Thanks.