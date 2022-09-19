Php variable not working

I have in the common header of my php website files (header.inc) this code:
if($pubblicato != '') {echo "<p class='pubblicato'>pubblicato su <cite>$pubblicato</cite></p>
And in a single php file:
<?php
$keywords="Claudel,Annuncio a Maria,Scarpina di raso";
$title="Paul Claudel";
$autore="Daniela Fabiani e Agostino Gentili";
$pubblicato="$Tracce (1981/10)";
include "normal.inc";
$img="$root/multimedia/img/ritratti/Claudel.jpg";
$imgalt="ritratto di Claudel";
include "$root/header.inc";
?>
the variable $Tracce is defined in a file called in header.inc, and if I write in the body of the file
<?php echo $Tracce ?>
I can see the expected result.
But the value of $Tracce doesn’t appear in his place (as in the above first code): html is
<p class='pubblicato'>pubblicato su <cite> (1981/10)</cite></p>
Where I’m wrong?
Thank you!