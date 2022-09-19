Php variable not working

I have in the common header of my php website files (header.inc) this code:

if($pubblicato != '') {echo "<p class='pubblicato'>pubblicato su <cite>$pubblicato</cite></p>

And in a single php file:

<?php $keywords="Claudel,Annuncio a Maria,Scarpina di raso"; $title="Paul Claudel"; $autore="Daniela Fabiani e Agostino Gentili"; $pubblicato="$Tracce (1981/10)"; include "normal.inc"; $img="$root/multimedia/img/ritratti/Claudel.jpg"; $imgalt="ritratto di Claudel"; include "$root/header.inc"; ?>

the variable $Tracce is defined in a file called in header.inc, and if I write in the body of the file

<?php echo $Tracce ?>

I can see the expected result.

But the value of $Tracce doesn’t appear in his place (as in the above first code): html is

<p class='pubblicato'>pubblicato su <cite> (1981/10)</cite></p>

Where I’m wrong?

Thank you!