Php variable not working

PHP
#1

I have in the common header of my php website files (header.inc) this code:

if($pubblicato != '') {echo "<p class='pubblicato'>pubblicato su <cite>$pubblicato</cite></p>

And in a single php file:

<?php
$keywords="Claudel,Annuncio a Maria,Scarpina di raso";
$title="Paul Claudel";
$autore="Daniela Fabiani e Agostino Gentili";
$pubblicato="$Tracce (1981/10)";
include "normal.inc";
$img="$root/multimedia/img/ritratti/Claudel.jpg";
$imgalt="ritratto di Claudel";
include "$root/header.inc"; 
?>

the variable $Tracce is defined in a file called in header.inc, and if I write in the body of the file

<?php echo $Tracce ?>

I can see the expected result.

But the value of $Tracce doesn’t appear in his place (as in the above first code): html is

<p class='pubblicato'>pubblicato su <cite> (1981/10)</cite></p>

Where I’m wrong?
Thank you!

#2

You have included your header.inc file after referencing $Tracce so it will be undefined at that point.