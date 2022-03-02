Php v8 doesnt support shortags?!

Hi
I recently updated the server to php v8. My website all broke. Turns out v8 doesnt support php short tags!
Does that mean I have to type an extra ‘php’ every time I open a php tag?
Curious to hear what others think about this.
Thanks
I’m pretty sure PHP8 does support short tags. Have you checked your php.ini settings?
Hmm. Perhaps I have my wires crossed. I will investigate further.
Just a note, it is advised in PSR-1 that you should always use the
<?php ?> or
<?= ?> (what I would call inline echo form) forms. So it might be wise to make sure you change all the tags to
<?php ?> and not actually use the short tags version.
It does not. It supports
<?= $somevar ?>, but not
<? echo $somevar; ?>.
Yes
