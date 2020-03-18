Once you’ve executed the query, you then need to retrieve the results. You’ve missed that bit out.
PHP User Sessions Setup
The ->query() and the ->execute() statements are not even used with each other.
@mabismad What do you mean? Isn’t that how they are supposed to be used?
@droopsnoot How can I retrieve the proper result?
Have a look at the
fetch function. When you call
execute, that returns a pointer to a set of results, you then need to use
fetch to get the results out of it.
Which protocol should I be using? PDO or MySQLi? I know I can do it both ways, but I don’t really understand the difference between the two (except that PDO can work on 12 different database systems and MySQLI only works on MySQL, which means I’d have to rewrite everything if I change it) and which is the best way to do it?
I figured it out using this code:
$sql_query = $pdo->query("SELECT first_name FROM users WHERE id = {$_SESSION['id']}");
$result = $sql_query->execute();
$first_name = implode($sql_query->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC));
This code runs the defined query in the
$sql_query variable. When executed by
$result, it is produced as an array rather than a string. To convert it, I used
implode on the last line followed by
PDO::FETCH_ASSOC to call the array for conversion.
Thanks for the tip @droopsnoot!
I have a feeling what is happening may not be clearly understood. A way that helps me a lot of times is to add a short data type to variable names. eg.
$sql_query_rs = $pdo_obj->query("SELECT first_name FROM users WHERE id = {$_SESSION['id']}");
$result_rs = $sql_query_rs->execute();
$first_name_str = implode($sql_query_rs->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC));
It looks like “
$result” would error to me. Any chance reporting / display are off and it isn’t being used anywhere?
Why would
$result produce an error? Here’s my logic behind my code:
$sql_query = $pdo->query("SELECT first_name FROM users WHERE id = {$_SESSION['id']}");
This code writes out and prepares the query using
PDO to grab the user’s first name from the database when they login or register
$result = $sql_query->execute();
This line executes the query mentioned in the previous statement
$first_name = implode($sql_query->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC));
This code fetches the results of the query and converts them into a string using
implode().
I ran
var_dump() when testing this and it didn’t produce errors. Is there something I’m missing?
mea culpa. (should teach me to not engage brain gears until after depressing caffeine pedal but it won’t)
the above should be
$sql_query_stmt = $pdo_obj->query("SELECT first_name FROM users WHERE id = {$_SESSION['id']}");
$result_bool = $sql_query_stmt->execute();
$first_name_str = implode($sql_query_stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC));
the “rs” result set is folded into the implode. it is the “
$result_bool” which is unused.
EDIT: OP, I am wondering why you would use implode on a single result.
I’m using
implode() here so that I can convert the result of the query into a string which can be used to show Welcome, (first name here)! Is there a better way to do it?
$stmt = $pdo->prepare(“SELECT first_name FROM users WHERE id =?”);
stmt->execute([_SESSION[‘id’]]);
$name = $stmt->fetchColumn();
echo $name;
What’s the difference between this:
and this:
- query is a executable method all on its own
- Execute, executes a Preapared Statement. You a dont have one and have already called an executable method (query)
- You are putting a variable in the query
- impode is to " Join array elements with a string". You are doing no such thing
I highly recommend you read the free manual
https://www.php.net
https://www.php.net/manual/en/pdo.query.php
https://www.php.net/manual/en/pdostatement.execute.php
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.implode.php
This tutorial will also get you going with properly using PDO
https://phpdelusions.net/pdo
I see. Thanks for that! I checked the manual and replaced the code accordingly:
$name_query = $pdo->prepare("SELECT first_name FROM users WHERE id = ?");
$name_query->execute(array($_SESSION['id']));
$username = $name_query->fetchColumn();
Just one little thing. You can use the short array syntax instead of spelling out “array”. See my example.
As of PHP 5.4 you can also use the short array syntax, which replaces array() with []
https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.types.array.php
.
… but note the little typo in the example, which I think should read:
$stmt->execute([$_SESSION[‘id’]]);
Thanks everyone! I’ve made the changes and it works just fine.
Good catch on the typo @droopsnoot.
