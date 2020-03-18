PHP User Sessions Setup

Why would $result produce an error? Here’s my logic behind my code:

$sql_query = $pdo->query("SELECT first_name FROM users WHERE id = {$_SESSION['id']}");

This code writes out and prepares the query using PDO to grab the user’s first name from the database when they login or register

$result = $sql_query->execute();

This line executes the query mentioned in the previous statement

$first_name = implode($sql_query->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC));

This code fetches the results of the query and converts them into a string using implode() .