PHP Unable to login because of checking hatched password

For more context, I’m following this youtube tutorial How To Create A Login System In PHP For Beginners | Procedural MySQLi | PHP Tutorial by Dani Krossing

Hi! I’m building a PHP website where a user/admin can sign-up and log-in, the sign-up form works fine, but once I type the username and the password into the login form and enter, it doesn’t read or find the password, it will echo “Incorrect password”.

The URL redirects to http://localhost:8080/EARIST/login.php?error=wronglogin .

This is the function that runs when the user has filled all the blanks:

function loginUser($conn, $username, $password) { $idExists = idExists($conn, $username, $username); if ($idExists === false) { header("location: ../EARIST/login.php?error=nousernameexists"); exit(); } $pwdHashed = $idExists["password"]; $checkPwd = password_verify($password, $pwdHashed); if ($checkPwd === false){ header("location: ../EARIST/login.php?error=wronglogin"); exit(); } else if ($checkPwd === true) { session_start(); $_SESSION["id"] = $idExists["id"]; $_SESSION["username"] = $idExists["username"]; header("location: ../EARIST/EARIST.php"); exit(); } }

This is the function that checks the data inside the database:

function idExists($conn, $email, $username) { $sql = "SELECT * FROM login WHERE email = ? OR username = ?;"; $stmt = mysqli_stmt_init($conn); if (!mysqli_stmt_prepare($stmt, $sql)) { header("location: ../EARIST/signin.php?error=stmtfailed"); exit(); } mysqli_stmt_bind_param($stmt, "ss", $email, $username); mysqli_stmt_execute($stmt); $resultData = mysqli_stmt_get_result($stmt); if($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($resultData)) { return $row; } else { $result = false; return $result; } mysqli_stmt_close($stmt); }

I know my explanation is very messy and I’m very sorry about that. I hope you can help me to figure it out. I’m new to this forum so I don’t know how to ask properly, I’m sorry and thank you.