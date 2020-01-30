PHP Tweaks Help

So by so doing ISSET is not required any more?
This is flawed. It always give them the checked status whether they are checked or not.
There are
1 + 3 + 3(all single chekboxes) =7 Combinations
Final working code →
// Add selected add-on option as custom cart item data
add_filter( 'woocommerce_add_cart_item_data', 'filter_add_cart_item_data_callback', 10, 3 );
function filter_add_cart_item_data_callback( $cart_item_data, $product_id, $variation_id ) {
$addon_1 = isset($_POST['option_1']);
$addon_2 = isset($_POST['option_2']);
$addon_3 = isset($_POST['option_3']);
if($addon_1 && $addon_2 && $addon_3 && $pricing_custom = get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_1', true ) + get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_2', true ) + get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_3', true )){
$cart_item_data['pricing_custom'] = $pricing_custom;
$cart_item_data['unique_key'] = md5( microtime().rand() ); // Make each item unique
}else if($addon_1 && $addon_2 && $pricing_custom = get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_1', true ) + get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_2', true )){
$cart_item_data['pricing_custom'] = $pricing_custom;
$cart_item_data['unique_key'] = md5( microtime().rand() ); // Make each item unique
}elseif($addon_1 && $addon_3 && $pricing_custom = get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_1', true ) + get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_3', true )) {
$cart_item_data['pricing_custom'] = $pricing_custom;
$cart_item_data['unique_key'] = md5( microtime().rand() ); // Make each item unique
}elseif($addon_2 && $addon_3 && $pricing_custom = get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_2', true ) + get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_3', true )){
$cart_item_data['pricing_custom'] = $pricing_custom;
$cart_item_data['unique_key'] = md5( microtime().rand() ); // Make each item unique
}
elseif($addon_1 && $pricing_custom = get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_1', true )){
$cart_item_data['pricing_custom'] = $pricing_custom;
$cart_item_data['unique_key'] = md5( microtime().rand() ); // Make each item unique
}
elseif($addon_2 && $pricing_custom = get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_2', true )){
$cart_item_data['pricing_custom'] = $pricing_custom;
$cart_item_data['unique_key'] = md5( microtime().rand() ); // Make each item unique
}
elseif($addon_3 && $pricing_custom = get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_3', true )){
$cart_item_data['pricing_custom'] = $pricing_custom;
$cart_item_data['unique_key'] = md5( microtime().rand() ); // Make each item unique
}
return $cart_item_data;
}
Plus another single option of none checked which makes the total options = 8.
I’m glad you managed to get it working
8th is the Poor guy when none of the 7 works it will get the whole Pizza.
This is very not right. Lets take it back to the basics and build up from there.
<?php declare (strict_types = 1);
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST') {
$s1 = $_POST['s1'] ?? 0;
$s2 = $_POST['s2'] ?? 0;
$s3 = $_POST['s3'] ?? 0;
echo 'Total $' . $total = $s1 + $s2 + $s3;
}
?>
<form method="post">
299<input name="s1" type="checkbox" value="299">
499<input name="s2" type="checkbox" value="499">
199<input name="s3" type="checkbox" value="199">
<input type="submit" value="submit">
</form>
Standing on the shoulder’s of giants
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
# SET DEFAULT MSG
$total = 'NONE';
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST') {
$s1 = $_POST['s1'] ?? 0;
$s2 = $_POST['s2'] ?? 0;
$s3 = $_POST['s3'] ?? 0;
$total = $s1 + $s2 + $s3;
}
?>
<form method="post">
299<input name="s1" type="checkbox" value="299">
499<input name="s2" type="checkbox" value="499">
199<input name="s3" type="checkbox" value="199">
<input type="submit" value="submit">
</form>
<?= '<p>$Total ==> ' .$total .'</p>'; ?>
I see your change and raise you an update.
<?php declare (strict_types = 1);
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == 'POST') {
$s1 = $_POST['s1'] ?? 0;
$s2 = $_POST['s2'] ?? 0;
$s3 = $_POST['s3'] ?? 0;
$total = $s1 + $s2 + $s3;
}
?>
<form method="post">
299<input name="s1" type="checkbox" value="299">
499<input name="s2" type="checkbox" value="499">
199<input name="s3" type="checkbox" value="199">
<input type="submit" value="submit">
</form>
<p>$Total ==> <?=$total ?? 'NONE'?></p>
Circumstances are quite different. I am in training going to my parents town.
Price values are taken from database, for example like this →
get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_1', true )
Value of one chechkbox, for example is coming like this →
<div class="bbuynow_inner">
<input type="checkbox" id="option_1" name="option_1">
<label for="option_1"><?php global $post; echo get_post_meta($post->ID,'addon_service_1',true);?>
<svg class="svgcheckbox" width="100" height="100" viewBox="0 0 100 100" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M13 50.986L37.334 75 88 25" stroke-width="15" stroke="#66bb6a" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke-dasharray="150" stroke-dashoffset="150"/></svg>
</label><span class="license_price bold">€<?php global $post; echo get_post_meta($post->ID,'_number_field_1',true);?></span>
</div><!-- bbuynow_inner -->
First we have ti check whether the checkbox is true or false and then the calculation parts comes like this →
for example:
$pricing_custom = get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_1', true ) + get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_2', true ) + get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_3', true )
in case all the 3 conditions are true.
I was frurther able to minimize the code like this:
// Add selected add-on option as custom cart item data
add_filter( 'woocommerce_add_cart_item_data', 'filter_add_cart_item_data_callback', 10, 3 );
function filter_add_cart_item_data_callback( $cart_item_data, $product_id, $variation_id ) {
$addon_1 = isset($_POST['option_1']) ?? 0;
$addon_2 = isset($_POST['option_2']) ?? 0;
$addon_3 = isset($_POST['option_3']) ?? 0;
if($addon_1){
$pricing_custom1 = get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_1', true );
}
if($addon_2){
$pricing_custom2 = get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_2', true );
}
if($addon_3){
$pricing_custom3 = get_post_meta( $product_id, '_number_field_3', true );
}
$pricing_custom = $pricing_custom1 + $pricing_custom2 + $pricing_custom3;
if($pricing_custom !=0){
$cart_item_data['pricing_custom'] = $pricing_custom;
$cart_item_data['unique_key'] = md5( microtime().rand() ); // Make each item unique
}
return $cart_item_data;
}
All the elseif conditions were removed.
I imagine the code could be optimised, but if it’s only ever going to have three options, there may be more important things to be doing. I’m thinking that perhaps you could make use of arrays to loop through to build up the price, which seems to just be a total of
get_post_meta($product_id, number-field-for-each-ticked-option, true)
Maybe something like
$addon_1 = isset($_POST['option_1']) ? 1 : 0;
$addon_2 = isset($_POST['option_2']) ? 1 : 0;
$addon_3 = isset($_POST['option_3']) ? 1 : 0;
$pricing_custom = ($addon_1 * get_post_meta($product_id, '_number_field_1', true) )
+ ($addon_2 * get_post_meta($product_id, '_number_field_2', true))
+ ($addon_3 * get_post_meta($product_id, '_number_field_3', true));
if ($addon_1 == 1 || $addon_2 == 1 || $addon_3 == 1) {
$cart_item_data['pricing_custom'] = $pricing_custom;
$cart_item_data['unique_key'] = md5( microtime().rand() ); // Make each item unique
}
return $cart_item_data;
You’d probably have to add in a check for each of the returns from
get_post_meta() as well, though.
This will return either 1 or 0?
$pricing_custom !=0 is more optimized. what do you say?
What happens if
$addon_1 is not defined?
It appears to me that
$pricing_custom1 would throw an error because there is no default zero value.
Are you using error checking declarations, etc?
Yes, it’s just assigning 1 or 0 instead of
true or
false. I only do that so that I can do the single-line totalling of the price - of course, anything multiplied by zero is still zero, so if the option isn’t selected, the price isn’t added. If you’re not doing that, you might as well drop the
?? clause.
Could be, yes, as long as you initialise is to zero first. And define your
$pricing_custom1 and so on to zero first, as @John_Betong said above.
The Final Code →
// Add selected add-on option as custom cart item data
add_filter( 'woocommerce_add_cart_item_data', 'filter_add_cart_item_data_callback', 10, 3 );
function filter_add_cart_item_data_callback( $cart_item_data, $product_id, $variation_id ) {
$addon_1 = isset($_POST['option_1']) ? 1 : 0;
$addon_2 = isset($_POST['option_2']) ? 1 : 0;
$addon_3 = isset($_POST['option_3']) ? 1 : 0;
$pricing_custom = ($addon_1 * get_post_meta($product_id, '_number_field_1', true)) + ($addon_2 * get_post_meta($product_id, '_number_field_2', true)) + ($addon_3 * get_post_meta($product_id, '_number_field_3', true));
if($pricing_custom !=0){
$cart_item_data['pricing_custom'] = $pricing_custom;
$cart_item_data['unique_key'] = md5( microtime().rand() ); // Make each item unique
}
return $cart_item_data;
}
No because if there are no conditions true $pricing_custom will be 0.
