PHP Tweaks Help

I imagine the code could be optimised, but if it’s only ever going to have three options, there may be more important things to be doing. I’m thinking that perhaps you could make use of arrays to loop through to build up the price, which seems to just be a total of

get_post_meta($product_id, number-field-for-each-ticked-option, true)

Maybe something like

$addon_1 = isset($_POST['option_1']) ? 1 : 0; $addon_2 = isset($_POST['option_2']) ? 1 : 0; $addon_3 = isset($_POST['option_3']) ? 1 : 0; $pricing_custom = ($addon_1 * get_post_meta($product_id, '_number_field_1', true) ) + ($addon_2 * get_post_meta($product_id, '_number_field_2', true)) + ($addon_3 * get_post_meta($product_id, '_number_field_3', true)); if ($addon_1 == 1 || $addon_2 == 1 || $addon_3 == 1) { $cart_item_data['pricing_custom'] = $pricing_custom; $cart_item_data['unique_key'] = md5( microtime().rand() ); // Make each item unique } return $cart_item_data;