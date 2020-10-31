PHP Syntax Issue

Why not use PHP error reporting functions instead of a third-party application?
I tried to find the bug by adding a empty Class and it worked fine?
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
#===========================
function my_autoload($class)
{
include 'classes/'.$class.'.class.php';
}
spl_autoload_register('my_autoload');
$bike = new Bicycle;
$bike->brand = 'Trek';
echo $bike->brand;
I also incorrectly renamed the class and the following errors were thrown:
Warning: include(classes/Bicycle.class.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /var/www/AATEST/codeispoetry/bug/index-001.php on line 8