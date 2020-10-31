PHP Syntax Issue

Dont we have any smart code for this function:

function my_autoload($class){ include 'classes/'.$class.'.class.php'; } spl_autoload_register('my_autoload');

The class name may be like this, starting with →

class Bicycle { public $brand; public $model; public $year; public $description = 'Used bicycle'; private $weight_kg = 0.0; protected $wheels = 2; }

but the file name should be with small letter bicycle.class.php, but it should pull the class definition with either capital or small letter whatever is written in the class definition.

Means the function should search for both:

Bicycle.class.php

and

bicycle.class.php

I personally feel mental uneasiness when the file name begins with a capital letter.

Also advise it if it is making code too complicated and may be a stupid thing to consider.